Meghan Markle shares Harry's battle ground video after Kate's tribute to veterans

Meghan Markle marked Veterans Day by sharing a widely circulated video of Prince Harry from his days in the military.

Harry served in the British Army for a decade, from 2005 to 2015, achieving the rank of Captain and completing two tours of duty in Afghanistan.

Advertisement

The video posted by Meghan shows Harry rushing to his duties during a 2013 interview in Afghanistan after a military alarm sounded.

The clip captures the moment he broke away from the interview, removed his microphone and respond to a possible threat.

Taking to Instagram, the Duchess of Sussex shared the video to mark Veterans Day, which originally commemorate the end of World War 1.

"As my husband says, “Once served. Always serving.” Thank you to all who served, sacrificed, and continue to serve. Honoring you on Veterans Day. And every day."

Meghan's Instagram post came hours after Kate Middleton made a special solo outing for Armistice Day in the UK.

The Princess of Wales represented the royal family at a Service of Remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum's Armed Forces Memorial.

According to people.com, although it was Kate's debut at the annual event, a member of the British royal family typically attends each year.

The news outlet wrote, "A blood royal, a member of the family in the line of succession, usually attends rather than a spouse."







