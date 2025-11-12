Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner remove photos with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

The Kardashians make bold move by deleting photos with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian have deleted photos with the Sussex hours after sharing it online.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch's 70th birthday celebration over the weekend. The James Bond-themed party took place at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's Beverly Hills mansion.

Both Kim and Kris shared photos with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Instagram along with other pictures from the evening.

However, the images have now been deleted from both Kim and Kris' handles.

An insider previously told PEOPLE Magazine about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's appearance, saying, "They arrived hand-in-hand and looked very happy."

The source added, "Meghan was glowing in a black wrap-style dress that showed off one leg. She looked very glamorous and fit the theme perfectly. Harry looked sharp in a tuxedo with a poppy for Remembrance Day."

It is pertinent to mention Kris Jenner's birthday celebration was one of the two events the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended on Saturday as they also made appearance at the Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood.