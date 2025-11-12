Thanos star makes big comments ahead of 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Josh Brolin opens to returning to Marvel as Thanos

Josh Brolin as Thanos is perhaps the mightiest villain the Avengers have faced thus far, as he hints he may return to the franchise.



"If Joe Russo comes to me, which he may have, I don’t know. And has an idea, then I might acquiesce. Probably pretty quickly," he tells ET.

His remarks come ahead of Avengers: Doomsday, in which Doctor Doom is set to become the movie's key antagonist, with whom, as per the tease by Marvel Studios last September, Thanos faces off in a hologram that recreates an iconic comic book moment.

In other news, Marvel Studios has created at least 30 trailer drafts for the forthcoming movie, signalling the movie's importance for the franchise.

John Campea, the entertainment insider, claims, "So I wrote to somebody over at Marvel Disney, and I said, ‘Hey, I kind of heard this, any truth to that?’ And they simply said, ‘No, not 20, 20 or more. [it's] 30 or more."

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theatres on December 18, 2026.