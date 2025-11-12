'Dune: Prophecy' season two goes on floors

'Dune: Prophecy' season two in the works

Officially, production on Dune: Prophecy season two has begun as new cast members are being added.



It includes Indira Varma, Ashley Walters, and Tom Hollander. These newcomers in the series have been joined by the recurring cast members, including Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, and Travis Fimmel.

Advertisement

Jodhi May, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning, Yerin Ha, Barbara Marten, and Tessa Bonham Jones.

Alison Schapker serves as the showrunner, with filming on the series reportedly taking place in Hungary, Jordan, and Spain.

It is unclear what will unfold in season two; however, the season one plot follows “two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled order that will become known as the Bene Gesserit."

In other news, Robert Pattinson has confirmed rumours of his starring role in the forthcoming Dune movie, sharing that he was shooting for the film.



"When I was doing Dune, it was so hot in the desert that I just couldn’t question anything," he told IndieWire. “And it was so relaxing, like my brain actually wasn’t operating, I did not have a single functioning brain cell."

"And I was just listening to Denis [Villeneuve]: ‘Whatever you want!’ adding, “I actually found it relaxing. Now I’m taking that into other roles," the Twilight star added.

Dune 3 is set to arrive in cinemas in 2026.