Andrew exposed in ‘new materials' from insiders, says expert

Andrew’s truth has been further spilt by his staff, says an expert.

The former Prince is exposed by people around him in new confessions to author and biographer Andrew Lownie.

Speaking exclusively to the Reach PLC, he said: “I’m hearing from protection officers, diplomats, people in the Navy. I'm getting two or three people a day.”

He explained: “I also have plans to do a sequel called Untitled … I’ve just got so much new material from people coming forward.”

The expert: “A lot of people who were off the record for going on the record for the paperback – it's suddenly opened the floodgates,” Andrew claimed.

Andrew added: “I was, giving a talk at the Bridport festival on Friday [November 7] and two people in the audience piped up. One was a nanny of Andrew’s in the 1960s, and another was an ambassador from Kazakhstan. Really good people are coming forward and adding to the stories.”