King Charles marks 80th anniversary of VJ Day with heartfelt tribute

King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William honor WWII veterans at Windsor castle

King Charles and Prince William reunited for a touching tribute on Armistice Day.

On Monday, King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Prince of Wales along with other senior royals came together to honor veterans who served during the World War II.

The official Instagram handle of the royal family posted photos from the reception hosted by the King and Queen.

The caption read, "This evening on Armistice Day, The King and Queen, joined by The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess of Gloucester, spent time with extraordinary veterans who served in the Second World War in the Pacific."

"This year marked the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, which in effect brought World War 2 to an end," it concluded.

Photos from the event showed King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William warmly interacting with veterans and sharing conversations with the attendees.