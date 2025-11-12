Prince William 'honored' to join King Charles for emotional event at Windsor castle

King Charles, Queen Camilla joined by Prince William to honor WWII heroes together

Prince William joined King Charles and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle on Monday to honor World War II veterans on Armistice Day.

In the video shared by the official Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales, William appeared in high spirits as he warmly interacted with veterans who served in the Pacific.

The son of King Charles expressed his honor to be part of the evening in the caption that read, "Honoured to be at Windsor Castle this evening to mark 80 years since the end of the Second World War in the Far East with Their Majesties."

"It was deeply moving to meet veterans from across the UK and Commonwealth who served in the Pacific and Indian Ocean territories - a generation whose courage and sacrifice brought peace to millions, and whose legacy continues to inspire us today," the caption read further.

It concluded with "Lest We Forget."

The King and Queen hosted the reception, also joined by Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, and the Duchess of Gloucester.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier in the day, the wife of Prince William, Kate Middleton led the nation in a poignant two-minute silence at the National Memorial Arboretum.

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales shared a heartfelt message with schoolchildren across the UK, reminding them that "remembrance is for everyone."