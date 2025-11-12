Dolly Parton shares optimistic plans for future ahead of 80th birthday

Dolly Parton shares plans for furture ahead of 80th birthday

Dolly Parton is celebrating her seven-decade career while sharing her plans for the future.

"You know, I have just been going so fast my whole life," Parton, 79, told People while promoting her new book Star of the Show: My Life on Stage.

"And I just start thinking, ‘How in the world did I even have a life? How did I even get it done?’ I really realized when I was putting this book together just how much I had sacrificed in my life. I never had children, so at least I didn’t have a guilty feeling. I’m thankful that I got to see my dreams come true," she added.

The singer had to cancel some shows this year due to a kidney stone related infection, but she has no plans to retire or slow down.

"People say, ‘Well, you’re going to be 80 years old.’ Well, so what? Look at all I’ve done in 80 years. I feel like I’m just getting started," the 9 to 5 star said.

"I know that sounds stupid, but unless my health gives way, which right now I seem to be doing fine . . . I think there’s a lot to be said about age. If you allow yourself to get old, you will," she explained.

Voicing her motto in life, she said, "I say, ‘I ain’t got time to get old!’ I ain’t got time to dwell on that. That’s not what I’m thinking about."

Dolly lost her husband Carl Dean in March and has been grieving him. The country legend worried fans when she cancelled shows in September due to her kidney related stone infection.

Dolly Parton reassured them via an Instagram video, saying, "Lately everybody thinks that I am sicker than I am. Do I look sick? I wanted you to know that I’m not dying."