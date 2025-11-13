Andrew is heartbroken after losing his ‘Royal Deliveroo'

Andrew noticed a visible difference in Windsor Castle the first time he came back after losing his Prince title.

The former Duke of York, who lost his privileges last month, felt staff behaved differently with him.

Daily Mail's Ephraim Hardcastle wrote: "It's all change at Windsor Castle. On his first visit since his title defenestration, the former prince was not saluted by guards.

"The customary bows he was offered at every turn (and woe betide anyone who forgot) have disappeared. Some even relished calling him Mr Mountbatten Windsor, instead of Your Royal Highness.

"But there was worse in store for the fallen HRH. His privilege of having meals sent over from the Castle, a Royal Deliveroo, has been withdrawn,” he noted.