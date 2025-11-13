Reason Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were removed from Kardashians posts

Why Meghan and Prince Harry were cut from Kris Jenner’s birthday party photos

The mystery behind Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s missing party photos has been cleared up.

Though photos of the couple from the event initially emerged online, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had asked not to have their pictures shared publicly from Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party, People reported.

So when Kim Kardashian and Jenner posted photos on Instagram, the images including the couple were later deleted.

Before the event, guests were reportedly asked to sign a photo consent form, and Meghan and Harry checked “no.” Once the posts went live, the photos showing them were quickly removed to respect their wishes.

The couple attended Jenner’s James Bond-themed birthday celebration on November 8 at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos’s Beverly Hills mansion.

Meghan wore a glamorous black wrap dress, while Harry sported a tuxedo with a red poppy pin in honor of Remembrance Day. A source told the magazine that the pair “arrived hand-in-hand and looked very happy.”

Some critics questioned the timing of their appearance, as it came just before Remembrance Sunday—one of the most solemn observances on the royal calendar.

The star-studded guest list included Oprah Winfrey, Mariah Carey, Tyler Perry, Adele, Mark Zuckerberg, and Vin Diesel, along with the Kardashian-Jenner family and their partners.