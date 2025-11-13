Prince Harry is still in ‘trauma' of quitting UK, says expert

Prince Harry has deep regrets as he navigates his life in the US.

The Duke of Sussex, who wrote a personal essay on Remembrance Day as he recalls time in the UK, is worried about his connections back at home.

"Though currently, I may live in the United States, Britain is, and always will be, the country I proudly served and fought for," the Duke of Sussex wrote.

"The banter of the mess, the clubhouse, the pub, the stands, ridiculous as it sounds, these are the things that make us British. I make no apology for it. I love it,” he added.

Commenting on Harry’s regret, Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said: "Harry’s essay for Remembrance Day showed him at his best and also highlighted his status as an exile. Exiles feel deep regret."

"He knows the military was the making of him after the trauma he suffered following the death of his mother, which still haunts him. He has given back with the Invictus Games, a remarkable achievement.

He added: “His words clearly came from the heart and were all the more moving for that. His respect and affection for Queen Elizabeth II, whom he called ‘my Commander-in-Chief,’ is undoubted."