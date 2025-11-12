Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI series new schedule revealed

Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana (centre left) and Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando (centre right) shake hands with Pakistan's players at the end of the first ODI cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, November 11, 2025. — AFP

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has announced a revised schedule for the remaining one-day international (ODIs) matches between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Taking to X, Naqvi expressed gratitude to the Sri Lankan team for their decision to continue the Pakistan tour. "The spirit of sportsmanship and solidarity shines bright," he wrote.

Announcing the revised schedule, the PCB chief said that the remaining ODI matches between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played on November 14 and 16 in Rawalpindi.



The remaining matches were originally scheduled to take place on Nov 13 and Nov 15 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The new schedule comes shortly after Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) confirmed continuation of the ongoing Pakistan tour after fears arose following Tuesday’s suicide bombing in Islamabad, which killed 12 people and wounded 27 outside a court.

In a statement, the SLC clarified that if any player wants to return to Sri Lanka despite the assurance, he will be replaced in a bid to ensure the continuation of the ongoing series without interruption, but the player would have to undergo a formal assessment by the cricket board over his actions.

The Sri Lankan cricket board, in the statement, said the team management had informed the board earlier in the day that some members of the national squad had requested to leave Pakistan.

The board said it had immediately engaged with the players, assuring them that all safety concerns were being addressed in close coordination with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and relevant authorities.

The board directed all players, support staff, and team management to remain in Pakistan and proceed with the tour as planned.

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by six runs in the opening one-day international in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.