Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need ‘sage cleanse' after recent photos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are called out for their recent photos with the Kardashians.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were spotted attending Kris Jenner’s birthday Saturday night after returning from a star-studded fundraising gala in California, are dragged for their choices in friends.

One user wrote on Instagram: “This ruined it for me.. I love Harry and Meghan, but NOT the Kardashians... REALLY?????”

Another one commented: “So disappointed.” A third one said: “She looks lovely but this family is a no.”

A fourth one said: “Oh no I hope they aren’t getting close to the Kardashians! Totally made me make the yikes face.”

A fifth one noted: “I love M&H, but they need a sage cleanse after this.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.