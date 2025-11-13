Prince William wants Andrew issue ‘dealt with quickly' to protect monarchy's future

Prince William refuses to let Andrew’s troubles overshadow his vision for royal family

Prince William has made it clear he does not wish to “inherit the headache” of his disgraced uncle, former Prince Andrew, as the royal family moves to distance itself from controversy.

While Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of his remaining royal titles and ordered to vacate his Royal Lodge over past links to Jeffrey Epstein, the Prince of Wales was praised for fulfilling his royal duties on international tours.

From flying to Brazil for the Earthshot Prize to attending Cop30 and returning to London for Remembrance Sunday, William has been “consistent” with his efforts, claimed an insider.

“There was pressure from William, who would not want to inherit the headache,” an insider told GB News of the Andrew drama.

According to the source, the future King wants consistency for the royal family going forward and wants the Andrew drama past him.

“William has a strong personal core, such as constancy, consistency, steadiness and a safe place for the country to reach out to," they said.

They further noted that while many praise King Charles for taking the decisive step against his own brother, many think the decision came a bit too late which also includes William.

“He would want it dealt with as quickly as possible," the royal insider noted.