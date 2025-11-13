Glen Powell reveals Tom Cruise's real-life nickname

Glen Powell says everyone calls Tom Cruise by this nickname

Glen Powell just shared what Tom Cruise’s friends really call him.

In a new interview, the Running Man star, 37, revealed that Cruise’s inner circle refers to the Top Gun: Maverick actor simply as “TC.”

“Everybody in his life calls him that,” Powell told IndieWire. “I’ll call him Cruise, TC. But yeah, TC is how most people refer to him.”

Powell and Cruise have stayed close since working together on Top Gun: Maverick in 2022.

Just last week, Cruise showed up to support his former co-star at a screening of The Running Man, writing on Instagram, “You guys crushed it... I laughed, was on the edge of my seat and ate way too much popcorn.”

Powell also confirmed he’s one of the lucky few to receive Cruise’s famous holiday coconut cake each year.

Powell leads the Edgar Wright-directed The Running Man, costarring Lee Pace, Michael Cera, Emilia Jones, Jayme Lawson, Colman Domingo and Josh Brolin. It hits theaters November 14.