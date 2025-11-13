Kensington Palace delights fans with festive post ahead of Christmas carol service

Kensington Palace excites royal fans with special post ahead of Christmas’ Carol Service

Kensington Palace thrilled royal fans with a festive social media post announcing the return of the Kate Middleton's annual Together at Christmas carol service.

Sharing a video of Westminster Abbey on their official Instagram account, the palace announced that the service would return for the fifth year in December.

“Looking forward to The ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service returning to Westminster Abbey this December,” they captioned the post.

“The service will bring people together to celebrate love in all its forms, whether it’s in families, friendships or across communities.

“Christmas is a time that connects us all. Tis the season!”

The event is set to take place on December 5th, led by the Princess of Wales, and the theme of the service would be "power of love and togetherness."

This year’s service will also feature readings by Kate Winslet, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Hannah Waddingham, per BBC.

The publication revealed that the idea behind the theme was to encourage people to celebrate love in all its forms especially in a world "that can often feel fragmented and disconnected."

"Excited and looking forward to watching this event soon on television," one excited fan wrote in the comments section of the post.

Another penned, "Oohh yes looking forward to this it’s just such a lovely evening seeing Catherine William and the family attending bless them."