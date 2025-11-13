Apple’s iPhone pocket: Just another expensive accessory or actually useful?

In the tech world, Apple always stands out as the intersection of innovation and luxury. Recently, Apple has sparked a new frenzy with its “iPhone Pocket.”

The accessory is actually a knitted pouch made in collaboration with Issey Miyake. Priced at up to $230, the Iphone Pocket is essentially a stretchable, ribbed sleeve designed to hold an iPhone, airpods, and a few small items like keys or cards.

Apple advertised the accessory as a minimalist solution for those seeking a lightweight, versatile way to hold essentials.

It comes with two strap options, one for wrist or bag attachment and long for crossbody wear. The accessory promises to offer flexibility but critics argue that it lacks basic features such as a zip or secure closure, raising concerns about practicality and theft prevention.

With the launch of Apple’s iPhone pocket, a familiar debate has been reignited: is this a genuinely useful product or merely another overpriced accessory capitalizing or brand loyalty?

The netizens' response has been brutal. Many social media users compared the design with a “cut-up sock” which tech reviewers such as Marques Brownlee referred to as a “litmus test” for Apple’s most devoted fans.

The detractors questioning its value point to its open design and high price as signs that Apple prioritizes fashion over function.

Yet Apple’s supporters highlight its design pedigree. The collaboration with Issey Miyake, who is renowned for his pleated fabrics and minimalist aesthetics, lends the accessory a touch of luxury and exclusivity.

While some users draw similarities of the design with Steve Jobs’ turtlenecks.

So, is the iPhone pocket useful? For an average user, likely not. It offers minimum functionality with a steep cost. But as a fashion-forward statement or collector’s item for Apple enthusiasts, the accessory may find its niche.

In the end, the iPhone Pocket seems less about solving a problem and more about selling an idea i.e., how you carry your phone can be as curated as the device itself.