Valve’s new steam machine: Everything you need to know

PC gaming giant Valve has thrown down the gauntlet to console leaders Sony and Microsoft with the announcement of its new console, Steam Machine.

Steam Machine is a compact home console designed to bring a full PC gaming experience to the living room and is scheduled to release in early 2026.

The release of the steam machine marks the valve’s second attempt to break into the console market after a failed 2014 iteration.

The console is described as a “powerful gaming PC in a small but mighty package.”

The six inch cube is powered by AMD graphics and Valve’s Linux-based SteamOS.

It offers support for 4K resolution at 60 frames per second and is “optimised for gaming” with clear compatibility indicators for titles on Steam's massive storefront.

Expanding its hardware lineup, Valve has also released its fully wireless Steam Frame VR headset, featuring a “streaming-first” design and innovative foveated rendering that showcases high quality graphics.

Both devices, alongside the popular Steam Deck, creates a new interoperable ecosystem.

One of the standout features of the console is its ability to store the gamer’s entire library on a single microSD card and play seamlessly across all three devices.

While the price has not been announced yet, Valve faces the challenge of convincing a broader market.But by designing a unified hardware family, the company is betting that seamless compatibility and high-performance gaming might finally carve out a sustainable space in the competitive console landscape.