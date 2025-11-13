Truck crash in Bucheon Market South Korea leaves two dead, dozens injured

A 1-ton pickup truck surged 150 meters through a narrow pedestrian lane at Bucheon’s bustling Jeil market on Thursday, November 13, killing two elderly women and injuring 18 others.

The tragic incident occurred around 11:00 a.m., left the traditional market strewn with shattered glass, overturned crates, and scenes of panic.

As reported by policy and fire authorities, the 60-year-old driver had just finished unloading goods and was reversing the vehicle slowly when it suddenly accelerated forward.

The CCTV footage showed the truck moving at high speed without activating brake lights, plowing through shoppers and vendors in the densely packed alleyway.

Two elderly women in their 70s were pronounced dead at nearby hospitals after being found unconscious at the scene.

Among the 18 injured, nine sustained serious injuries while three reported to have impaired consciousness.

Emergency services deployed 60 responders from Bucheon Fire Station, who arrived at the site within three minutes of the first distress call.

The driver of the vehicle was detained at the scene who claimed that the brakes of the truck failed. Police have ruled out terrorism and suspect pedal error may be to blame.

Furthermore, authorities have also sent the truck for forensic analysis and will review data from its black box to investigate the exact cause.