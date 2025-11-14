 
Patrick Schwarzenegger joins Penélope Cruz, Javier Bardem in new thriller 'Bunker'

Patrick Schwarzenegger was last seen in the third season of Mike White’s 'The White Lotus' on HBO

November 14, 2025

Patrick Schwarzenegger has officially joined the cast of the new film, Bunker.

According to Deadline, the 32-year-old actor will appear in the upcoming psychological thriller alongside Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz.

“A thriller that delves into the emotional and moral challenges a couple faces amid the tensions of the world around them, exploring the fears, doubts, and dilemmas that define our era," a film's synopsis read.

Patrick also expressed his excitement for the new film on his Instagram handle.

"I’m so excited for this! This script is incredible!! Florian Zeller is a beautiful playwright - and a tremendous director. If you haven’t seen The Father or The Son — I highly recommend It!" he penned.

"Also to work opposite Javier Bardem & Penelope Cruz! Can’t wait to learn and grow under such profound actors," added Patrick. "This job is a dream come true."

For those unversed, Patrick was last seen in the third season of Mike White’s The White Lotus on HBO.

Recently, the actor wrapped up filming for Love of Your Life alongside Margaret Qualley.

