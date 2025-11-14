Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl first in second Sri Lanka ODI

Pakistan stand-in captain Salman Ali Agha and Sri Lankan skipper Charith Asalanka present for toss of second ODI of three-match series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 14, 2025. — PCB

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second one-day international against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Pakistan's ODI captain, Shaheen Afridi, has been ruled out of the second ODI after falling ill with the flu.

"Shaheen is unwell, and Faheem also misses out. Abrar Ahmed and Wasim Jr come in," stand-in skipper Salman Ali Agha said at the toss.

Originally slated for Thursday, today's and the last match were rescheduled after Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) confirmed continuation of the ongoing tour after fears arose following Tuesday’s suicide bombing in Islamabad, which martyred 12 people and wounded 36 outside a court in the federal capital.

The last match will now be played at the same venue on November 16.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, and Abrar Ahmed.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, and Asitha Fernando.