 
Geo News

'Stranger Things' star Joe Keery breaks silence about his ‘last time' on set

'Stranger Things’ actor Joe Keery reveals how the final season was different from all the previous installments

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 14, 2025

The star of Netflix’s Stranger Things, Joe Keery just spoke to reporters and revealed what it felt like to play his character Steve Harrington.

The star spoke to Reuters during the London premiere about this and was quoted saying, “Yeah, it did feel different, just knowing going in that it was the last time we were going to do it.”

"Exactly because of that he admits to having made a conscious effort to be “intentional about enjoying every day” especially since “the scale is far larger than any other season.”

That is why he added, “it was a different, it was a challenge, too, it was about a year-long shoot, so, yeah, it's a pretty lofty goal that we all had.”

However “I think the brothers really landed the plane,” he concluded by saying, referencing the Duffer Brothers, the spearheads of the show. 

According to the official synopsis, the show is about the time "when a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl."

