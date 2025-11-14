'Restore Constitution to original form,' demands opposition alliance, rejecting 27th Amendment

Tehreek Tahaffuz-e-Ayeen-Pakistan head Mahmood Khan Achakzai (second from left) chairs a session of the opposition alliance in Rawalpindi on November 14, 2025. — Reporter

Opposition terms judges' resignations as resistance move.

KP Aman Jirga declaration fully backed by alliance.

Marches planned from assemblies to high courts on Monday.

RAWALPINDI: The opposition alliance, Tehreek Tahaffuz-e-Ayeen-Pakistan (TTAP), on Friday strongly opposed the 26th and 27th Constitutional Amendments, calling them violations of the Constitution's basic structure and demanding restoration of its original form.

After holding a session chaired by TTAP head Mahmood Khan Achakzai in Rawalpindi today, the opposition alliance rejected the constitutional tweaks and demanded to restore the Constitution of Pakistan be restored to its original form.

"Amendments undermine the fundamental framework of the Constitution and must be reversed immediately," the alliance declared, criticising the federal government's actions.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the 27th Amendment, which brought changes to the judicial structure and military command, sailed through both houses of the parliament in multiple sessions earlier this week amid opposition protests.

Following the passage of the amendment, the opposition alliance announced launching a public movement, whereas the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vowed to reverse the tweaks after returning to power.

The opposition leaders expressed full support for the resignations of Supreme Court justices Mansoor Ali Shah and Athar Minallah as a form of principled resistance, according to a declaration.

The TTAP unanimously backed the declaration issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Aman Jirga, organised by the provincial government to maintain law and order and curb terrorism.

Unveiling the future course of action, the alliance announced that members of the National Assembly and Senate will march from the Parliament to the Supreme Court on Monday.

In Punjab, lawmakers plan to walk from the provincial assembly to the Lahore High Court, while in KP, a resolution against the 27th Amendment will be presented in the provincial assembly.

A nationwide "Black Day" will be observed next Friday to protest the fresh amendments.

Additionally, the alliance called for the immediate release of PTI founder Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and other political prisoners.

Today's session was attended by TTAP Secretary General Asad Qaiser, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) chief Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, Awaam Pakistan convener Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Balochistan National Party (BNP) chief Akhtar Mengal, Sindh United Party's Zain Shah, BNP's Sajid Tareen, TTAP Vice Chairman Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, PTI Additional Secretary General Firdous Shamim Naqvi, TTAP spokesperson Hussain Yousafzai, PTI founder Imran Khan's counsel Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry, PTI KP Secretary General Ali Asghar Khan, and PTI Deputy Secretary General Shaukat Basra.

27th Constitutional Amendment

The 27th Constitutional Amendment introduces a sweeping restructuring of Pakistan's judicial and military command frameworks.

According to the amendment, the Chief of Army Staff will concurrently serve as the Chief of Defence Forces, making the position the central command authority for the armed forces. The military ranks of Field Marshal, Marshal of the Air Force and Admiral of the Fleet will now remain lifetime titles.

A major structural change comes in the form of the Federal Constitutional Court (FCC), which is being established as a new judicial forum with equal representation from all provinces. The amendment empowers the FCC to exercise suo motu authority upon petitions.

The amendment assigns the president and prime minister key roles in judicial appointments, while reducing certain powers of the Supreme Court and shifting some of its authority to the newly established FCC.

Further judicial reforms set eligibility conditions requiring judges to serve at least five years in a high court before they qualify for appointment to the Constitutional Court. The Judicial Commission will now decide the transfer of high court judges, with any objections to be reviewed by the Supreme Judicial Council.

Additionally, a new clause limits presidential immunity in cases where a president assumes any public office after completing their term.