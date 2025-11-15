 
Geo News

Ronaldo risks World Cup opener ban after red card in Portugal's defeat

Ronaldo was initially shown a yellow card after elbowing Ireland defender Dara O'Shea during the match in Dublin

By
Reuters
|

November 15, 2025

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after missing a scoring chance during the Euro 2024 Round of 16 match against Slovenia in Frankfurt. — Reuters
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after missing a scoring chance during the Euro 2024 Round of 16 match against Slovenia in Frankfurt. — Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo is in danger of missing at least Portugal's opening match at next year's World Cup after being shown a red card in Thursday's 2-0 loss to the Republic of Ireland.

Ronaldo was initially shown a yellow card after elbowing Ireland defender Dara O'Shea during the match in Dublin. 

Advertisement

However, it was upgraded to a red card, and Ronaldo was sent off for the first time in his international career after the referee reviewed the contact on a pitch-side video monitor.

"When he tries to get away from the defender, I think the action looks worse than what it actually is," Portugal coach Roberto Martinez said. "I don't think it's an elbow, I think it's a full body. But from where the camera is, it looks like an elbow. We accept it. 

It could be a red card, but for the right reasons."

Ronaldo will serve his mandatory one-game suspension when Portugal plays host to Armenia on Sunday. Portugal, which still leads Hungary by two points in Group F, can clinch a spot in next year's World Cup with a victory.

However, FIFA disciplinary rules state that a ban of at least two matches is required for "serious foul play" and for at least three matches for "violent conduct," or for "an appropriate period of time for assault, including elbowing."

Pre-World Cup exhibitions would not count towards serving a potential match ban, and it could be three weeks before FIFA issues a verdict.

It is the first red card Ronaldo has received in the record 226 games he has played for Portugal.

"He is just a captain that has never been sent off before in 226 games," Martinez said. "I think it was a bit harsh because he cares about the team."

Ronaldo is seeking to reach his sixth World Cup.

Advertisement

More From Sports

ICC penalises Pakistan for slow over-rate during first Sri Lanka ODI
ICC penalises Pakistan for slow over-rate during first Sri Lanka ODI
PCB announces revised schedule for T20I tri-nation series
PCB announces revised schedule for T20I tri-nation series
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI series new schedule revealed
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI series new schedule revealed
Cricket wins as Sri Lanka decide to continue Pakistan tour amid security concerns video
Cricket wins as Sri Lanka decide to continue Pakistan tour amid security concerns
PCB 'turns down' Bangladesh's proposal for T20I tri-series in December
PCB 'turns down' Bangladesh's proposal for T20I tri-series in December
Shaheen leads praise for all-rounder heroes after tense win over Sri Lanka
Shaheen leads praise for all-rounder heroes after tense win over Sri Lanka
Cristiano Ronaldo says 2026 World Cup 'definitely' his last
Cristiano Ronaldo says 2026 World Cup 'definitely' his last
Pakistan defeat Sri Lanka by six runs in ODI series opener
Pakistan defeat Sri Lanka by six runs in ODI series opener
Australia's Starc wants spicy Ashes wickets, not five-day tests
Australia's Starc wants spicy Ashes wickets, not five-day tests