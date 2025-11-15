 
Geo News

Massive blast rocks industrial zone south of Argentina capital

Explosions in Spegazzini Industrial Park in Ezeiza spark huge fire, injure 22 and hit multiple factories.

By
Web Desk
|

November 15, 2025

This aerial view shows a fire after an explosion in an industrial area of Ezeiza, Buenos Aires province, Argentina, on November 14, 2025. — AFP
This aerial view shows a fire after an explosion in an industrial area of Ezeiza, Buenos Aires province, Argentina, on November 14, 2025. — AFP
  • Mayor warns of “complex” blaze expected to burn long.
  • Five factories hit, including chemical and plastics plants.
  • 15 fire crews deployed to battle intense industrial blaze.

Powerful explosions rocked an industrial area and ignited a fire south of Buenos Aires on Friday night, officials said, with at least 22 people sent to the hospital.

The incident occurred inside the Spegazzini Industrial Park in Ezeiza, where multiple factories were affected. “The explosions and fire breaking out in the different factories are huge,” said Gaston Granados, mayor of Ezeiza where the events unfolded. He said the cause of the explosions was unknown.

Advertisement

TV footage showed thick smoke pouring from the industrial area, while dramatic videos on social media captured towering flames and a powerful shockwave sweeping through the area. 

The blast, felt across Ezeiza and Canuelas, shattered windows in nearby homes, and some residents told local media they saw an object fall from the sky moments before impact.

Hospital director Carlos Santoro said his facility had received 22 injured people. According to local media, five factories were hit by the explosions and fire. The industrial area features companies making tyres and chemical products, among other goods.

Granados said the flames affected several plants in the industrial park. “One of them is a chemical plant, where the warehouses caught fire, and where there are facilities related to agriculture and fertilisers. There is also a plastics plant called Plasticos Lago,” he told local media.

Granados described the scene as chaotic. “It’s all very confusing. We’re trying to ensure safety in the area and evacuate anyone who might be nearby. Fire crews are working to combat the intense fire that’s burning in all areas,” he said. The mayor confirmed that 15 fire crews responded to the emergency.

“It is a complex fire. It will be a long fire,” said Fabian Garcia, civil defence director for Buenos Aires province.

Granados also addressed early speculation that a small plane may have been involved, saying officials “can neither confirm nor deny that a plane crashed” until the fire is fully under control.

The owner of Sinteplast, a factory located within the industrial park, clarified that his plant was not the source of the fire, despite initial reports. 

“The explosion destroyed everything, gates, ceilings, some structures, and fire pipes were blown off. Fire brigades are on the scene. It was a terrible explosion. It didn't reach our factory, but the shockwave shook everything,” he told local media.

— With additional input from AFP

Advertisement

More From World

World's top YouTuber MrBeast launches Saudi theme park
World's top YouTuber MrBeast launches Saudi theme park
Modi's alliance set to easily win Indian Hindi heartland vote
Modi's alliance set to easily win Indian Hindi heartland vote
Ukrainian capital comes under 'massive' attack
Ukrainian capital comes under 'massive' attack
British-Pakistani honoured for transforming UK halal meat industry
British-Pakistani honoured for transforming UK halal meat industry
India 'inaugurates new military airbase' close to China border
India 'inaugurates new military airbase' close to China border
BBC apologises to Trump over speech edit, rejects defamation claim
BBC apologises to Trump over speech edit, rejects defamation claim
Iran, Qatar express concern over Pak-Afghan tensions
Iran, Qatar express concern over Pak-Afghan tensions
Japan PM Takaichi says she sleeps only 2-4 hours a night
Japan PM Takaichi says she sleeps only 2-4 hours a night
Bangladesh to hold referendum on reform charter proposals, says Yunus
Bangladesh to hold referendum on reform charter proposals, says Yunus