PPP's Palwasha Khan calls FIA, NCCIA 'corrupt institutions'

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Palwasha Khan on Monday declared the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) "corrupt institutions", urging that land allotment cases be referred to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The PPP lawmaker made these remarks during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Privileges, chaired by Senator Waqar Mehdi.

During the briefing, Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa informed the committee that the authority had its records scanned through the Punjab Land Revenue Authority and was pursuing all court cases professionally.

He said that the CDA would fully comply with whatever decision the courts deliver and affirmed that the authority was accountable if any wrongdoing was proven. He also questioned how the CDA could take a position on matters currently before civil courts.

CDA officials said several cases were pending related to farmhouse allotments, each valued at around Rs1.5 billion.

Meanwhile, PPP Senator Rubina Khalid criticised the CDA for failing to fulfil its responsibilities toward affected citizens.

The CDA chairman added that the land record was being computerised and that the authority would not cause delays in court proceedings. He said cases involving corruption by CDA employees were being handed over to the FIA.

Senator Khalid questioned how a single plot was transferred five times within the CDA office — an issue CDA officials failed to explain satisfactorily.

The chairman urged the committee to let the court decide the matter, saying the CDA would contest the case legally.

Senator Mehdi asked where the fifth buyer of the plot was expected to go under such circumstances.

For her part, Senator Palwasha said FIA was itself corrupt, adding that NCCIA was no different. She recommended that all cases of illegal allotments be forwarded to NAB after obtaining complete details.

The CDA chairman said the authority was ready to provide records and send the matter to NAB, but PML-N Senator Saadia Abbasi questioned how a sub judice case could be referred.

Senator Palwasha further alleged that several junior CDA employees had been wrongfully terminated.

The committee sought the complete record of all cases involving fake plot allotments and transfers. The Senate body's chairman directed the CDA chairman to provide the documents without delay.

During the same meeting, members also raised numerous complaints regarding accommodation in the Parliament Lodges.

The CDA chairman assured the committee he would visit the lodges personally to resolve the issues.