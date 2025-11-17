Hyderabad firecracker factory blast death toll climbs to 10

Rescue workers busy in search of the bodies and injured workers from the debris of a firecrackers factory, collapsed after a huge blast in Hyderabad on November 15, 2025. — Online

Sindh CM seeks detailed report, orders audit of safety measures.

Hyd mayor vows strict action over illegal firecracker production.

FIR reads suspects kept fireworks unsafely, causing deaths, injuries.



The death toll from the Hyderabad firecracker factory blast rose to 10 on Monday after another injured worker succumbed to his wounds, the medical superintendent of Civil Hospital Hyderabad confirmed.

According to police, the latest fatality brought the death count to 10, while more than a dozen people were injured when the factory located in Hyderabad’s Latifabad area collapsed following the explosion.

Hyderabad Mayor Kashif Ali Shoro vowed strict action against those involved in running the illegal firecracker unit without adequate safety measures.

“Action against illegal factories must be taken,” he told journalists after visiting the site.

One of the injured workers, speaking to Geo News from his hospital bed, said the premises served both as a factory and a warehouse, with manufacturing operations on the ground floor.

“We had been working there for four to five years,” said Anas, adding that the unit held a licence and was intentionally located away from residential areas.

“More than 10 people were inside when the explosion occurred,” he added.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had sought a detailed report on the incident, according to the provincial spokesperson. The chief minister also ordered an urgent audit of safety protocols at the factory.

CM Murad said strict action would be taken against those responsible for the blast, stressing that negligence in ensuring workers’ safety would not be tolerated.

A similar explosion occurred in a firecracker warehouse in Karachi’s Saddar area in August, leaving six people dead and several injured.

The ground-plus-two building housed medical equipment shops in addition to the firecracker storage area.

According to the FIR, the suspects had stockpiled large quantities of fireworks in a disorderly manner and without proper precautions. Their negligence caused significant loss of life, injuries and extensive property damage.

The report added that one of the suspects was injured in the blast, while another — present at the time — fled the scene in his vehicle.