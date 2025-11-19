 
Geo News

Dubai to build world's largest automotive marketplace to boost vehicle trade

Market will handle electric and hybrid vehicles, linking exporting countries to fast-growing markets

By
Sibt-e-Arif
|

November 19, 2025

Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance Maktoum bin Mohammed (third from right) witnesses launch of Dubai Auto Market development project. — X/@DXBMediaOffice
Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance Maktoum bin Mohammed (third from right) witnesses launch of Dubai Auto Market development project. — X/@DXBMediaOffice

DUBAI: The Dubai government has announced plans for what it says will be the world’s largest and most advanced automotive marketplace, a 22-million-square-foot complex designed to process more than 800,000 vehicles annually.

The Dubai Auto Market will feature over 1,500 showrooms, clustered workshop zones, warehouses, multi-storey car parks, an auction house, a convention centre and hotel facilities, along with retail and F&B outlets.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister, oversaw the launch and said the project would attract fresh investment and support the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the emirate’s economy by 2033.

The market will handle electric, hybrid and conventional vehicles, linking exporting countries to fast-growing markets in Africa, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. Officials say it will provide a one-stop destination for traders through integrated customs, accommodation and logistics services.

Dubai Municipality has signed a partnership agreement with DP World’s Economic Zones division to establish and manage the hub. The expanded market is expected to double the current automotive trade, valued at AED 6.8 billion, reinforcing Dubai’s position as the Gulf’s leading vehicle trading centre.

More From Business

US biggest recipient of Chinese loans: study
US biggest recipient of Chinese loans: study
Pakistan's economic future tied to population, climate action: FinMin Aurangzeb
Pakistan's economic future tied to population, climate action: FinMin Aurangzeb
China rare earths deal will 'hopefully' be done by Thanksgiving, says Bessent
China rare earths deal will 'hopefully' be done by Thanksgiving, says Bessent
Petrol price remains unchanged at Rs265.45 per litre for next two weeks
Petrol price remains unchanged at Rs265.45 per litre for next two weeks
Pakistan's Asia-beating bond rally seen extending as market access returns
Pakistan's Asia-beating bond rally seen extending as market access returns
Fuel dealers seek govt intervention as artificial diesel shortage hits pumps
Fuel dealers seek govt intervention as artificial diesel shortage hits pumps
US to remove tariffs on some products from Ecuador, Argentina, Guatemala and El Salvador
US to remove tariffs on some products from Ecuador, Argentina, Guatemala and El Salvador
UAE carries out first govt payment using Digital Dirham
UAE carries out first govt payment using Digital Dirham
IMF board meets on December 8 to approve $1.2bn for Pakistan
IMF board meets on December 8 to approve $1.2bn for Pakistan