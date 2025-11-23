From where is PTI's X account being operated?

The logo of social media platform X, formerly Twitter, is seen alongside the former logo in this illustration taken, July 24, 2023. — Reuters

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram has distanced the party's information wing from its official X account, after a newly introduced platform feature revealed the account was being operated from the United States.

Speaking exclusively to Geo News on Sunday, he said that the party's official X account was being operated by some PTI workers abroad.

"Those posting on the PTI X account are not in Pakistan," he added.

Meanwhile, the account of PTI founder Imran Khan indicated that it was being operated from West Asia, although the specific country of origin was not disclosed.

Details about the locations of X accounts became public after the social media platform rolled out a new feature, displaying key account details, as reported by TechCrunch.

The newly introduced "About this account" feature includes details such as the account's original joining date, where it is based, and when it was verified.

The information also includes details about how the user downloaded the X app.

While the PTI information secretary has distanced the party's information wing from the official X account, Khan has, in recent times, affirmed ownership of his social media accounts, including his X account.

The PTI founder, who has been in jail since August 2023, was questioned by a National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) team in September regarding his social media accounts.

During the investigations, the PTI founder refused to name those who operate his social-media accounts, saying, "If I tell, they will be kidnapped".

When asked how he conveys his message to the social media team, the former prime minister said that when someone meets him inside the prison, he simply sends the message on to the social media team.