Justice Yar Muhammad named caretaker CM as GB Assembly completes five-year term

Retired Justice Yar Muhammad. — GB Chief Court

Yar Nasir brings decades of judicial service to caretaker role.

GB Assembly holds final session reviewing five-year performance.

Outgoing CM Gulbar says govt served masses despite hurdles.



Former judge of the Gilgit Baltistan Chief Court, Justice (retd) Yar Muhammad Nasir, was appointed on Tuesday as the caretaker chief minister of the region following the completion of the assembly’s five-year term at midnight on Monday.

A formal notification of his appointment has been issued. Justice Nasir, a native of Nasirabad in District Astore, brings decades of judicial experience to the position, The News reported.

Despite belonging to a remote rural background, he built a distinguished career in the judiciary, beginning as a civil judge and later serving as a district and sessions judge. He also held the position of Registrar of the Gilgit Baltistan Chief Court before being elevated as a judge of the Chief Court.

The government of Gilgit Baltistan on Monday formally de-notified all provincial cabinet members following the expiry of the assembly’s tenure. According to an official notification issued by the Law and Prosecution Department, the portfolios of all ministers, advisers to the chief minister, coordinators, special assistants to the chief minister, and parliamentary secretaries have been withdrawn with immediate effect.

The Gilgit Baltistan Assembly held its last session, during which members from both treasury and opposition benches spoke at length, reflecting on their five-year performance and highlighting achievements as well as challenges faced during the government’s term.

"It’s a transition, and we are happy that we completed our term trying to serve the masses," said the outgoing chief minister Haji Gulbar Khan, while addressing the assembly chaired by speaker Nazir Ahmed.

It is to be noted here that the Gilgit Baltistan Assembly elections were held on November 15, 2020, across 24 constituencies. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) formed the government with Khalid Khurshid elected as chief minister.

However, in July 2023, the GB Chief Court disqualified CM Khurshid. Following his removal, a coalition comprising members of the PTI’s disgruntled faction, the PPP, and the PML-N formed a new government and elected Haji Gulbar Khan as the region’s chief minister.