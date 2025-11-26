 
Geo News

Yar Muhammad Nasir sworn in as GB caretaker chief minister

Mehdi Shah administers oath to Justice (retd) Nasir in a ceremony at Governor's House

By
Web Desk
|

November 26, 2025

Justice (retd) Yar Muhammad Nasir (left) taking oath as caretaker chiem minister of Gilgit Baltistan on Noevember 26, 2025. — Screengrab Geo News
Justice (retd) Yar Muhammad Nasir (left) taking oath as caretaker chiem minister of Gilgit Baltistan on Noevember 26, 2025. — Screengrab Geo News
  • Gilgit Baltistan Assembly dissolved on Nov 24.
  • Caretaker CM brings decades of judicial experience.
  • He rose from civil judge to Chief Court judge.

Justice (retd) Yar Muhammad Nasir, the former judge of the Gilgit Baltistan Chief Court, on Wednesday took oath as the caretaker chief minister of the region.

Governor GB Syed Mehdi Shah administered the oath to Justice (retd) Nasir in a ceremony held at the Governor's House.

The Gilgit Baltistan Assembly was dissolved after completing its five-year term on November 24, leading to the dissolution of Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan's cabinet as well.

Yar Muhammad, a native of Nasirabad in District Astore, brings decades of judicial experience to the position.

Despite belonging to a remote rural background, he built a distinguished career in the judiciary, beginning as a civil judge and later serving as a district and sessions judge. He also held the position of Registrar of the Gilgit Baltistan Chief Court before being elevated as a judge of the Chief Court.

Earlier on Monday, the Gilgit Baltistan Assembly held its last session, during which members from both treasury and opposition benches spoke at length, reflecting on their five-year performance and highlighting achievements as well as challenges faced during the government’s term.

"It’s a transition, and we are happy that we completed our term trying to serve the masses," said former chief minister Khan, while addressing the assembly chaired by speaker Nazir Ahmed.

It is to be noted here that the Gilgit Baltistan Assembly elections were held on November 15, 2020, across 24 constituencies. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) formed the government with Khalid Khurshid elected as chief minister.

However, in July 2023, the Gilgit Baltistan Chief Court disqualified CM Khurshid. Following his removal, a coalition comprising members of the PTI’s disgruntled faction, the PPP, and the PML-N formed a new government and elected Khan as the region’s chief minister.

