Karachi Safari Park welcomes birth of multiple wildlife species

This collage shows some of the newborn wildlife species at Safari Park, Karachi, November 26, 2025. — Screengrab via X/@KmcPakistan

KARACHI: The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Wednesday announced the birth of 15 wildlife species at Safari Park, marking an "important milestone in the park’s efforts to create a healthier, safer, and more sustainable wildlife environment".

In the statement, the municipal body said the park saw the birth of a mouflon, four Sindh ibex, four blackbucks, two chitals (spotted deer), one horse, two fallow deer and one white fallow deer.

The newly born animals underwent thorough medical examinations by the veterinary team, which confirmed their excellent health.

Special care arrangements have also been put in place to ensure their continued wellbeing, spokesperson Daniyal Siyal said.

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab directed the concerned departments to provide enhanced care and maintain a sustainable habitat for the newborn wildlife.

He expressed delight over the development, saying that he was pleased to announce the birth of 15 wildlife species at the Safari Park.

"Their arrival not only enhances the beauty and diversity of the park but also stands as proof of the healthy and nurturing environment we have created for them. These efforts reflect our commitment to expanding the park’s wildlife capacity and improving the overall ecosystem,” he said.

He added that this is a moment of joy for Safari Park, Karachi’s residents, and wildlife enthusiasts.

To mark the occasion, the mayor instructed officials to arrange a naming ceremony and a formal celebration for the newborn animals.

“We must celebrate their arrival to express our care and compassion. Wildlife deserves the same respect and protection as humans, and this celebration is a gesture of our commitment to their well-being,” he noted.

KMC reiterated its resolve to continue improving Safari Park’s facilities, expanding breeding programs, and creating a world-class environment where wildlife can thrive.