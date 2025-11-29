Beijing sounds alarm as three Chinese nationals killed near Afghan border

A frontier guard stands on a bridge to Afghanistan across the Panj River in Panji Poyon border outpost, south of Dushanbe, Tajikistan. — Reuters





Beijing asks Tajiks to conduct full investigation as Kabul pledges cooperation.

China’s embassy in Dushanbe has urged its citizens to evacuate areas near Tajikistan’s border with Afghanistan after three Chinese nationals were killed in an armed attack earlier this week.

The embassy said on Friday that one other Chinese citizen was injured in the assault, which struck the southwestern province of Khatlon on Wednesday.

It did not identify the assailants but stated that Beijing had called on Tajik authorities to conduct a thorough investigation.

Tajikistan’s foreign ministry said the three victims were employees of LLC Shahin SM, adding that the attack was launched from Afghanistan using an unmanned aerial vehicle armed with grenades.

Afghanistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement that those behind the attack sought to sow “chaos, instability and distrust in the region,” without naming the group responsible.

It said Kabul had made an initial assessment and would cooperate with Tajikistan on the probe.

Militants are active in the mountainous border region, which spans around 1,350 kilometres (840 miles) between the two countries.

Muslim-majority Tajikistan, one of the poorest countries in the former Soviet Union, has been concerned about possible flare-ups in extremism since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

President Emomali Rakhmon, in power since 1992, is openly critical of the Taliban, and urged the group to respect the rights of ethnic Tajiks, estimated to make up around a quarter of Afghanistan´s 40-million population.

At the same time, Tajikistan has cautiously engaged in some areas, including through diplomatic meetings, the opening of markets in border towns and supplying electricity.

Tajikistan's foreign ministry said Thursday, "criminal groups located in the neighbouring country (Afghanistan) continue to commit acts aimed at destabilising the situation in the border regions."

Several Chinese companies operate in Tajikistan, particularly in mining and natural resources, often located in the mountainous border areas.

One Chinese worker was killed last year in a similar attack near the Afghan border.