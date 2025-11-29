Google and OpenAI cut free access to AI image, video generation: Here's what happened

Google and OpenAI cut free access to AI image, video generation

In what appears to be a move driven by overwhelming strain on AI giants' GPU resources, free access to OpenAI's Sora 2 and Google's Gemini 3 Pro has been restricted.

Both tech tycoons have silently restricted the number of prompts, videos, and images that free users can generate, reportedly due to skyrocketing demand and GPU costs.

Free access to Sora 2 and Gemini 3 Pro limited

Put mildly, ordinary users of Sora 2 and Gemini 3 Pro now have less access than they did just a week ago.

How many free Sora 2 prompts are left?

For free users, the number of free prompts (generations) on OpenAI's AI video generation tool Sora 2 has been limited to six per day. In the same breadth, search giant Google has terminated five prompts per day on Gemini 3 Pro, which it previously guaranteed, and has numbered image generations. Free AI image generation with the Nano Banana Pro tool is now capped at two.

Bill Peebles, head of Sora at OpenAI, tweeted: “Our GPUs are melting, and we want to let as many people access Sora as possible!” Peebles' remark shows the immense computational demand that video generation has.

Since video and image processing require significantly more power than text generation, limiting the number of videos that free users can enjoy will help minimise pressure on OpenAI’s servers.

Limits remain unchanged for ChatGPT Plus and Pro users

Fortunately for ChatGPT Plus and Pro users, the limits are unchanged, and Peebles noted that “everybody can purchase additional generations as needed.” But the option to pay for video generations may not appeal to those accustomed to free access.

Gemini 3 Pro's new daily prompt limit

Gemini 3 Pro debuted last week and allowed free users up to five prompts per day and three images per day via Nano Banana Pro. However, Google's updated support document indicated that free users will no longer have a fixed daily prompt limit but will instead receive “basic access – daily limits may change frequently.”

Nano Banana Pro daily image generation limit

The free image generation limit of Nano Banana Pro is now restricted to two per day.

For Google AI Plan users, the good news is that there are no changes, as they will still receive up to 100 prompts a day on Google AI Pro and up to 500 on Google AI Ultra.

Thanksgiving holiday-week pressuring AI servers

The simultaneous noose-tightening by both OpenAI and Google reflects the immense burden on GPU resources as users flock to newly released generative AI models.

While paying subscribers continue to receive priority access, casual users' days of generous free access to top-tier models may be numbered.