Afghan national arrested in Texas over alleged bomb threat

This undated image shows Mohammad Dawood Alokozay. — Fox News

DHS says suspect posts TikTok hinting at bomb for Fort Worth.

Court records show terroristic-threat charge in Texas case.

DHS says second recent attacker also came via Biden programme.



An Afghan national who entered the United States under the Biden administration's "Operation Allies Welcome" programme has been arrested after allegedly posting a TikTok video suggesting he was constructing a bomb intended for the Fort Worth area in Texas, according to a report by Fox News, citing the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Court documents show that the suspect, identified as Mohammad Dawood Alokozay, has been charged at the state level with making a terrorist threat.

Alokozay was taken into custody on Tuesday, a day before the shooting in Washington DC, by the Texas Department of Public Safety and an FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force in a coordinated law enforcement effort, the report said.

The report noted that Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the gunman who shot two National Guard members earlier this week, also entered the country through the same resettlement programme.

The resettlement program was set up by Biden after the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021, which led to the rapid collapse of the Afghan government and the country's takeover by the Taliban.

Following the attack, US President Donald Trump said his administration will "permanently pause" migration from all "Third World Countries", following an attack near the White House he attributed to Biden-era immigration vetting failures.

Trump did not identify any countries by name or explain what he meant by third-world countries or "permanently pause". He said the plan would include cases approved under former President Joe Biden's administration.

"I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the US system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden’s autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the US," he said on his social media platform, Truth Social.