Speculation 'irresponsible', CDF notification to be issued in due time: defence minister

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir (left) and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif. — Online/AFP

Defence czar says process "initiated" for CDF notification.

Downplays "unnecessary" speculation about notification.

Khawaja Asif says PM Shehbaz Sharif returning soon.



Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Sunday dismissed speculation about a notification for the appointment of the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), saying the announcement will be made in due time.

The government introduced the CDF post through the 27th Constitutional Amendment earlier this month.

"There is unnecessary and irresponsible speculation about CDF notification. Please be informed that the process has been initiated. PM is returning shortly," Asif wrote in a post on X.

The defence minister said a notification in this regard would be issued in due course, emphasising that there was "no room for conjecture".



Field Marshal Asim Munir, who is currently the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), will also be appointed as the CDF — the post created after the abolishment of the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee in the amended Army Act.

The government will determine the duties, functions, and responsibilities of the COAS and CDF, including but not limited to his functions and responsibilities regarding multi-domain integration, necessary restructuring, and optimum jointness of the Armed Forces.

The tenure of the COAS will also recommence for five years with the issuance of a new notification. The provisions of Article 243 of the Constitution, applicable to a Field Marshal, shall apply where a General is promoted to the rank, according to The News.

COAS Munir was elevated to the rank of field marshal — Pakistan's second and the first in more than six decades — following the country's resounding victory over India in the May war.

Field Marshal Munir will be officially addressed as the CDF concurrently the COAS with effect from November 28, according to The News.

The change in Field Marshal Munir's post will be mentioned in all official papers, military references and media reports with the unified office of CDF and COAS.

It is to be noted here that the 27th Constitutional Amendment, in addition to the introduction of the CDF post, also introduced honorary titles such as Field Marshal, Marshal of the Air Force, and Admiral of the Fleet.

Only the parliament would have the power to reverse the titles of the armed forces' chiefs and to impeach them.

Additionally, the prime minister would appoint the National Strategic Command's commander from the Army on the CDF's recommendation.