Petrol price drops by Rs2 to Rs263.45 per litre for next fortnight

Employees at a fuel station attend to their customers in Islamabad, Pakistan. — AFP/File

High-speed diesel price cut by Rs4.79 to Rs279.65 per litre.

Revised rates will remain in effect from December 1 to 15.

Govt revises prices based on recommendations from Ogra.



The federal government has slashed the petrol price by Rs2 per litre for the next fortnight, effective from December 1, following recommendations from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) and the relevant ministries.

The price of petrol has been set at Rs263.45 per litre for the next fifteen days, read a notification issued by the Petroleum Division on Sunday.

Similarly, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) recorded a decline of Rs4.79 to Rs279.65 per litre.

Products Existing Prices

w.e.f.

16/11/2025 New Prices

w.e.f.

1/12/2025 Increase/Decrease High-Speed Diesel 284.44 279.65 -4.79 Motor Spirit 265.45 263.45 -2.00

The News had reported on Saturday about an anticipated decline in petroleum prices, citing industry and government sources.

Preliminary calculations had suggested a decline of Rs3.70 per litre in petrol price and Rs4.28/litre in HSD price.

The anticipated relief was attributed to increased global supplies following the revival of several units at Kuwait’s Al-Zour Refinery, one of the largest refining complexes in the Gulf region.

Petrol is mainly used in private transportation, small vehicles, rickshaws, and two-wheelers. Higher fuel prices significantly impact the budgets of the members of the middle and lower-middle classes, who primarily consume petrol for commuting.

On the other hand, a significant portion of the transport sector relies on high-speed diesel.

Its price is considered inflationary since it is predominantly used in heavy goods transport vehicles, trucks, buses, trains, and agricultural machinery such as tractors, tube wells, and threshers.

The consumption of high-speed diesel particularly contributes to the increased prices of vegetables and other food items.