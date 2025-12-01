Opposition demands Karachi mayor's resignation over minor boy's manhole death

Rescue operation underway after a three-year-old boy slipped into an uncovered manhole near Nipa flyover, Karachi, December 1, 2025. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

Lawmakers blame recurring negligence for child’s tragic death.

Govt pledges strict accountability after manhole incident.

Residents cite ignored complaints, delayed emergency response.

KARACHI: The opposition in Sindh on Monday strongly criticised the metropolis administration, demanding the resignation of Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab following the death of a three-year-old boy, who fell into an open manhole near the Nipa flyover.

The tragedy occurred when three-year-old Ibrahim slipped into an uncovered manhole outside a departmental store. Rescue teams located the toddler’s body in a drain approximately one kilometre from the incident site — around 14 hours after the accident.

The family had gone shopping, and, according to the father, the child ran ahead after slipping his hand away before falling into the manhole.

Residents claimed that they made more than 40 calls and emails to authorities overnight, claiming only a single BRT engineer responded while municipal officials shifted blame between departments.

Locals later staged protests and burned tyres at Nipa Chowrangi, warning that the 1.5-kilometre stretch dug up during the search now poses another safety hazard.

During today's Sindh Assembly session, Jamaat-e-Islami MPA Muhammad Farooq said Murtaza Wahab should resign, holding both the city administration and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) responsible for the state of civic collapse.

Independent MPA Rehan Bandukda said the child's parents endured unimaginable agony, and it was shameful that no machinery was available to pull the child out.

"Sometimes it’s a robbery, sometimes a traffic incident, sometimes a gutter that takes a life," he said, urging lawmakers to pass a law to terminate officials responsible for negligence in their respective areas.

For his part, MQM-P MPA Taha Ahmed said the government repeatedly issues statements promising action, “but who will identify the responsible officials?”

He said such incidents continue unchecked, and questioned why parents had to arrange machinery themselves if public representatives were present.

Responding to criticism, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon expressed condolences to the bereaved family, saying rescue teams and the mayor reached the site and efforts began within 15 to 30 minutes.

He said this was a case of criminal negligence and any officer who failed in duty would face strict legal consequences. "If the responsibility lies with me, I too should be punished," he added, assuring that those responsible would be identified and action taken.

Memon said human life must take precedence over everything and noted that often political blame-games overshadow the real issue. He confirmed the chief minister had taken notice and reiterated that negligence would not be spared.

Meanwhile, the Karachi City Council session also witnessed strong protests, with opposition members raising slogans against Mayor Wahab.

Karachi mayor orders inquiry

Separately, Wahab ordered an inquiry into the incident, expressing sympathy with the child’s family. “I want to offer my condolences and stand with the parents at this difficult time,” he said, adding that politics was being played even over this unfortunate incident.

Wahab said CCTV footage from the store was being obtained, while rescue teams were continuing their efforts. “The search for the child is still in progress, and we will assist the family in every possible way,” he said.

According to the mayor, the father had complained that machinery was not available late at night, after which the Karachi Water & Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) was directed to investigate. “If any officer is found negligent, action will be taken,” he said.

He added that the manhole outside the store had no cover and no complaints had been received from the area. “Some people will try to use this for political purposes, but I am part of the government, and such provocative statements do not help resolve matters,” he stated.

Sindh government spokesperson Sadia Javed earlier said an inquiry had been launched to determine why the manhole cover was missing. “Action will be taken against whoever is responsible,” she added.