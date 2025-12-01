Cop martyred, six injured in Lakki Marwat suicide attack

Security officials stand alert in an area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. — APP/File

Suicide bomber targets police mobile Lakki Marwat.

Search operation underway to arrest bomber’s accomplice.

PM Shehbaz strongly condemns terrorist attack.



At least one police personnel was martyred and six others injured in a suicide blast targeting a police mobile in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.

The suicide bomber, accompanied by his accomplice, was standing by the roadside and blew himself up as the police mobile drove past in the Bakhmal Ahmadzai area of Lakki Marwat, said the police.

After being informed, the police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the body and the injured to the hospital.

The bomber’s accomplice managed to escape after the attack, the police said, adding that a search operation was underway to arrest the suspect.

Talking to the media, Lakki Marwat district police officer (DPO) said that the two attackers arrived at the crime scene on a motorcycle.

Police had traced the bombers and managed to push them onto a dirt track, where the attackers opened fire on the officials, he added.

Following the retaliatory fire by the police personnel, one of the attackers blew himself up, said the police officer.

The DPO added that police risked their lives to prevent destruction in the area.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the terrorist attack near a police mobile in Lakki Marwat.

In a statement issued by the PM House, the prime minister prayed for the grant of eternal peace to the departed souls and for the bereaved families to be blessed with strength and patience in this difficult time.

PM Shehbaz directed authorities to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured and prayed for their swift recovery.

He reaffirmed the government’s resolve to completely eliminate terrorists, who were the enemies of innocent and unarmed civilians. The prime minister also vowed to thwart their nefarious designs.