CDF notification cannot be issued simply by pressing a button, Naqvi on delay rumours

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi is addressing a press conference in Islamabad on December 1, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has rebuffed widespread speculation regarding the delay in issuance of the notification of the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) — a top military post created under the recently passed 27th Constitutional Amendment — saying that creation of a new system cannot be done simply by "pressing a button".

"[...] let these people speculate for a few [more] days. Changes have been made to the Constitution, and a new institution is being established. They [rumour mongers] believe such things can be done simply by pressing a button. When a new system is established, it takes time," the security czar said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Monday.

"Those who are minting money out of this [speculations regarding CDF appointment] — let them," the interior minister quipped.

In a similar statement, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Sunday dismissed speculation about a notification for the appointment of the CDF, saying the announcement will be made in due time.

The government introduced the CDF post through the 27th Constitutional Amendment earlier this month.

"There is unnecessary and irresponsible speculation about CDF notification. Please be informed that the process has been initiated. PM is returning shortly," Asif wrote in a post on X.

The defence minister said a notification in this regard would be issued in due course, emphasising that there was "no room for conjecture

Field Marshal Asim Munir, who is currently the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), will also be appointed as the CDF — the post created after the abolishment of the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee in the amended Army Act.

The government will determine the duties, functions, and responsibilities of the COAS and CDF, including but not limited to his functions and responsibilities regarding multi-domain integration, necessary restructuring, and optimum jointness of the Armed Forces.

The tenure of the COAS will also recommence for five years with the issuance of a new notification. The provisions of Article 243 of the Constitution, applicable to a Field Marshal, shall apply where a General is promoted to the rank.

COAS Munir was elevated to the rank of field marshal — Pakistan's second and the first in more than six decades — following the country's resounding victory over India in the May war.