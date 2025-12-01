Search continues after minor boy falls into open manhole near Karachi's Nipa Chowrangi

Residents protest after a three-year-old boy falls into open manhole in Karachi on November 30, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

Minor boy was couple’s only son, says grandfather.

Protest erupts at Nipa Chowrangi after incident.

Sindh government orders inquiry into the incident.



KARACHI: A three-year-old boy went missing late Sunday night after falling into an open manhole near Nipa flyover in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, prompting an immediate search operation by rescue teams.

According to rescue officials, the incident occurred at around 11pm when the child, identified as Ibrahim, son of Nabeel, slipped into the uncovered manhole outside a departmental store.

The family had gone for shopping, and, according to the father, the child ran ahead after slipping his hand away” before falling into the manhole.

Rescue teams began searching soon after the incident, but later halted operations due to lack of machinery. Officials told Geo News that “no government department provided machinery” and that “no officer from any institution is present at the site”.

Following the suspension of the rescue effort, residents arranged heavy machinery on their own. Excavation is now being carried out through community assistance.

Ibrahim’s grandfather, Mehmoodul Hasan, said the child was the couple’s only son. He expressed dissatisfaction with the rescue operation and demanded additional machinery and faster efforts. The child’s mother reportedly fell unconscious following the incident.

Meanwhile, the incident sparked protests at Nipa Chowrangi, where residents blocked the road, burnt tyres and blocked traffic moving towards Hassan Square.

Traffic police said both sides of University Road near Nipa Flyover had been closed, with vehicles being diverted towards Rashid Minhas Road, Johar Mor.

Sindh government spokesperson Saadia Javed said an inquiry had been launched to determine why the manhole cover was missing. “Action will be taken against whoever is responsible,” she said.

Deputy Mayor Karachi, Salman Murad, also took notice, saying that all rescue departments had been alerted.

He said KMC, KWSC, and SSWMB staff were present at the site, with instructions to locate the child as soon as possible.