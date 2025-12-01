England's Moeen Ali announces return to PSL after four-year hiatus

England's Moeen Ali in action during their T20I game against South Africa at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Wales, Britain. — Reuters/File

Former England cricketer Moeen Ali has announced his return to the Pakistan Super League (PSL), saying he was excited to be part of the league's "new era".

After the 10th edition of the PSL earlier this year, the league is set for an expansion to eight teams, with the addition of two new franchises.

Meanwhile, Moeen, who has previously featured in the marquee league when he represented former champions Multan Sultans in the 2020 and 2021 editions, expressed his eagerness to rejoin the league.

Moeen stated that the PSL, since its advent in 2016, has "earned a reputation for top-level T20 cricket", featuring close competition and talented players.

"I'm really excited to be joining HBL PSL in its New Era. The league has earned a reputation for top-level T20 cricket, with high-quality competition and world-class talent across every team," Moeen wrote on Instagram.

The 38-year-old, who represented England in 68 Tests, 138 ODIs and 92 T20Is during his illustrious career, was also a part of the Three Lions squad that made its historic tour of Pakistan in 2022 to play a three-match Test series. Besides that, Moeen has made several visits to the country.

Reflecting on his previous experiences in Pakistan, Moeen said that he enjoyed playing in the country and specifically praised the enthusiastic crowd, which he said pushes players to give their best on the field.

"Playing in Pakistan is always incredible; quality of cricket is outstanding and the passion and intensity from the crowd push you to bring your best," he continued.

"I'm looking forward to being part of it all and creating some great memories along the way. Ready for another special experience Insha'Allah!"

His announcement comes just days after former South African captain Faf du Plessis pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to play in the upcoming PSL season.

In a post on Instagram on November 29, the renowned cricketer said that he would not put his name in the IPL auction this year.

"It's a big decision, and one that comes with a lot of gratitude when I look back," he wrote in his post.