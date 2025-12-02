Pakistan to tour Sri Lanka for three-match T20I series

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (left) and Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka shake hands at the toss ahead of their T20I tri-series match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 22, 2025. – PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced a schedule for Pakistan's tour to Sri Lanka in January 2026 for a three-match T20I series as part of preparations for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20I World Cup 2026.

All three fixtures are scheduled to be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium (RDICS) in Dambulla on January 7, 9 and 11.

The tour will offer the team valuable match practice ahead of next year’s global event, stated a statement issued by the cricket board.

Pakistan have been drawn in Group A for the tournament and will play all the matches in Colombo. The mega event is set to run from February 7 to March 8, being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

The announcement came as the men in green wrapped up their 2025 cricket season with home series victories over South Africa and Sri Lanka.

The green shirts first hosted South Africa in October for a three-match T20I and ODI series, winning both series 2-1.

They then faced Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series, sweeping the series 3-0, before competing against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in the T20I tri-series, which concluded on Saturday with Pakistan claiming the title.

During the busy calendar, the national men’s team lost just three matches – one ODI and two T20Is – while winning all four series.

Following the conclusion of the home season, the green shirts will enjoy a month-long break.

After the Sri Lanka tour, Pakistan are expected to host Australia for a T20I series, which will conclude shortly before the 20-over World Cup.

Pakistan T20I Tour of Sri Lanka Schedule: