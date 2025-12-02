UAE lights, Ali Zafar's energy and Pakistan's cricket stars fire up ILT20 launch

Turf lights up in waves of red, green, white, and black smoke — the colours of the UAE flag — during the opening ceremony of the ILT20 Season 4, on December 2, 2025. — Emirates Cricket Board

DUBAI: The ILT20 Season 4 burst into life on Tuesday night with a stunning display of fireworks and stadium lights at the Dubai International Stadium, as thousands of fans, including Pakistanis, celebrated both UAE National Day and the launch of the region’s biggest T20 league.

The night began with a high-energy performance by Pakistani star Ali Zafar, who delivered a medley of his most popular hits before National Day–themed fireworks lit up the “Ring of Fire.”

The ‘Ring of Fire’ lived up to its name, with golden fireworks arcing high above the stadium roof before cascading like molten rain — a spectacle that drew cheers across the packed venue.

Pakistani star Ali Zafar performs during the opening ceremony of the ILT20 Season 4, on December 2, 2025. — Emirates Cricket Board

Inside the stadium, the turf lit up in waves of red, green, white, and black smoke — the colours of the UAE flag — creating one of the most vibrant curtain-raisers in the tournament’s history.

The fan park outside the venue has been redesigned as a “Crickmas Wonderland,” tying the league’s opening week into the region’s holiday period.

This season carries added interest for Pakistani cricket lovers, with Naseem Shah, Fakhar Zaman and Hassan Nawaz featuring prominently across franchises.

Naseem’s move to Franchise Desert Vipers has drawn particular attention, with skipper Lockie Ferguson saying the Pakistan fast bowler’s 150kph pace “will have major impact” this season.

The shift to a December-January window — brought forward due to next year’s T20 World Cup — has aligned the tournament with the UAE’s festive season, boosting attendance and atmosphere.

Matches are being aired live in Pakistan on Geo Super.