Pakistan ready to open seaports, markets for Kyrgyzstan: PM Shehbaz

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Nurgojo uulu Zhaparov receives a guard of honour at the Prime Minister's House in Islamabad on December 4, 2025. — PID

Trade to rise from $15m to $200m within two years.

Shehbaz calls Pak–Kyrgyz links timeless.

Kyrgyz president says Pakistan is an important partner.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said Pakistan is a gateway to the Indian Ocean and stands ready to provide Kyrgyzstan access to regional and global markets through its ports.

The PM stated this while addressing a joint press stakeout along with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov on Thursday in Islamabad.

Describing his talks with the Kyrgyz president as fruitful, PM Shehbaz said the two leaders had a detailed exchange of views in bilateral relations as well as important regional and international developments.

The two leaders reaffirmed the shared resolve to elevate their relations by enhancing cooperation in political, trade, connectivity, energy, agriculture, education, defence and cultural domains.

The affirmation was made at a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Zhaparov in Islamabad today.

The premier noted that Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan share links that are not merely historic but are timeless. He mentioned that both countries have nurtured a relationship grounded in mutual trust, respect and shared aspirations since the establishment of their diplomatic relations.

PM Shehbaz said the fifteen memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and agreements signed today between the two countries will serve as a framework for structured and result-oriented engagement and closer institutional linkages in various fields of mutual interest.

The premier highlighted that the two countries will also sign an MoU later this evening to enhance their trade from about $15 million to $200 million in the next two years.

He said our discussions highlighted the need to strengthen people-to-people exchanges through cultural initiatives, tourism promotion and academic partnerships. He said the two sides have agreed to hold cultural events in each other's countries. He aded that this will further reinforce the solid foundation of our friendship and brotherhood.

In his remarks on the occasion, the Kyrgyz president emphasised that Pakistan is their important partner in South Asia.

Earlier, the Kyrgyz president was accorded a guard of honour as he arrived at the Prime Minister’s House for a one-on-one meeting and delegation-level talks with PM Shehbaz.

The premier received the Kyrgyz leader at the PM House’s entrance, where the formal reception ceremony took place.

The national anthems of the two countries were played while both leaders stood on the saluting dais.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the three services of the Pakistan armed forces presented the guard of honour.

President Zhaparov also planted a sapling in the lawn of the PM House.

President Zhaparov, arrived here on Wednesday on a two-day state visit, the first by a Kyrgyz head of state in two decades, and was received at Nur Khan Airbase by President Asif Zardari and PM Shehbaz.