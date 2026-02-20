BISE Lahore announces overhaul of exam procedures

Female students are pictured during annual board exams at a government college. — APP/File

LAHORE: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has announced a major overhaul of its examination procedures, including the central marking of 9th class practical exams and e-marking.

Speaking to Geo News, BISE Secretary Rizwan Nazir said reforms were prompted by numerous complaints regarding the mismanagement in practical exams.

"Previously, examiners had complete discretion over the full 30-mark allocation,” he explained. "This led to widespread misuse, which we can no longer allow.”

The BISE secretary said that to tackle these issues, the board has introduced centralised marking for practical exams.

"CCTV cameras will now be installed in laboratories to ensure integrity, and practical assessments for 9th-standard students will become a mandatory part of their evaluations," he added.

The move, he further said, was personally directed by Education Minister Rana Sikandar to restore fairness in the examination system.

Another innovation is the introduction of e-marking for theory papers, as students will answer questions on an "e-sheet", which will then be scanned and digitised.

Nazir also said that examiners would receive secure IDs to mark scripts from home, monitored in real time via webcams.

He added that instead of one examiner handling hundreds of full scripts, marking will now be broken into smaller batches of questions to ensure greater accuracy and efficiency.

"This system will debut with the ICS first annual examinations across Punjab this year, with plans to gradually expand e-marking to all subjects over the next two to three years."