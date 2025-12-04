Govt initiates process for Shahzad Akbar, Adil Raja's extradition from UK

A collage showing former adviser to PM Shahzad Akbar (left) and Major (retired) Adil Raja. — Geo News/Murtaza Ali Shah

The federal government has initiated the extradition process for former special assistant to the prime minister Mirza Shahzad Akbar and Major (retd) Adil Raja from the United Kingdom, both of whom are wanted in different cases.

The development came during Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi's meeting with UK High Commissioner Jane Marriott where the former took up the issue of the extradition of Pakistanis residing illegally in the UK.

Handing over the extradition papers to the British envoy, Naqvi said that both the individuals are "wanted in Pakistan" and therefore "should be immediately handed over [to Pakistani authorities]".

"I fully believe in freedom of expression, but fake news is a problem for every country," the minister noted as he also presented evidence of Pakistani citizens living abroad involved in spreading propaganda.

"No country can allow slander and defamation of the state and institutions from abroad," the security czar remarked while underscoring that Pakistan will "welcome" UK's cooperation in the extradition of individuals involved in anti-Pakistan propaganda.

Meanwhile, The Ministry of Interior has also initiated the process of extradition of these individuals via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

It is pertinent to know that last month, the Pakistan High Commission (PHC) in London refused to renew the passport of Akbar who previously served as a close aide of ex-PM Imran Khan on interior and accountability and has been living in exile in London since April 2022.

Akbar, a barrister by profession and former head of the government’s Asset Recovery Unit (ARU), left Pakistan in April 2022, shortly after the ouster of the Khan government.

His name had been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) but he managed to leave the country after the Islamabad High Court ordered its removal, ruling that the ban was unlawful.

Once regarded as Imran's key anti-corruption czar, Akbar previously served as a special prosecutor with NAB between 2004 and 2008, where he worked on major alleged corruption cases involving Benazir Bhutto, Asif Ali Zardari, and Shahbaz Sharif, who is now the sitting prime minister.

Meanwhile, Major (retd) Adil Raja, a fugitive YouTuber, accused of anti-Pakistan activities on social media, on the other hand was sentenced under the Pakistan Army Act, 1952 for the charges of inciting sedition among army personnel and violation of the provisions of the Official Secrets Act, 1923 related to espionage and acts prejudicial to the safety and interest of the state back in 2023.

The retired officer, residing in UK, was convicted and sentenced through Field General Court Martial (FGCM).