Mitchell Starc surpasses Wasim Akram to become most prolific left-arm quick in Test history

BRISBANE: Australia’s Mitchell Starc on Thursday broke Pakistan legend Wasim Akram’s long-standing record to become the most prolific left-arm quick in Test history during the ongoing Ashes Test against England at the Brisbane Cricket Ground.

Starc, who claimed the crucial wickets of Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook in the day-night clash, has now become the highest-wicket taker among left-arm pacers in Test cricket.

Akram previously held the record with 414 wickets in 104 Tests, while Starc surpassed him with 415 wickets in just 102 matches.

Player Team Matches Wickets Mitchell Starc Australia 102 415* Wasim Akram Pakistan 104 414 Chaminda Vaas Sri Lanka 111 355 Trent Boult New Zealand 78 317 Mitchell Johnson Australia 73 313

Starc produced a sensational opening spell, dismissing Duckett and Pope for ducks, putting England under early pressure and setting the tone for the day.

His remarkable performance helped him achieve more milestones in the format.

England won the toss and elected to bat, while the hosts fielded an all-pace attack, resting veteran spinner Nathan Lyon for only the second time at home since 2012, with Pat Cummins unavailable.

Starc struck on the final ball of his first over, sending Ben Duckett back for a golden duck with a full outswinger that edged to Marnus Labuschagne at slip.

In his next over, he dismissed Ollie Pope, who chopped the delivery onto his stumps for another duck.

With Duckett’s wicket, Starc now has 84 wickets in day-night Tests — the most by any bowler globally — 41 ahead of teammate Pat Cummins, who is second with 43 wickets.

The left-arm pacer also became the first bowler in history to take more than 20 wickets against a single team (England) in pink-ball Tests.

When this news was filed, England were 181-4 in 41 overs. Opening batter Zak Crawley led the innings with 76 runs off 93 balls, including 11 fours.

After Duckett and Pope were dismissed early, Joe Root and Harry Brook steadied the innings with a crucial partnership, with Root unbeaten on 61 off 99 deliveries and Brook contributing 24 runs.

Brook was later dismissed for 31 off 33 balls, with captain Ben Stokes and Joe Root currently at the crease.