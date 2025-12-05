Fakhar Zaman fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman celebrates after reaching his century against New Zealand during ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, in M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India on November 4, 2023. — Reuters

Pakistan’s batter Fakhar Zaman has been fined 10% of his match fee after he was found guilty of breaching the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Code of Conduct during the Tri-Series final against Sri Lanka on November 29.

Zaman was found in violation of Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an international match,” said ICC in a press release issued on Friday.

One demerit point has been added to his disciplinary record, marking his first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the 19th over of Pakistan’s innings, when the left-handed batter engaged in a prolonged argument with the on-field umpires following a dismissal.

The sanction was proposed by Reon King of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees.

On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Asif Yaqoob, along with third umpire Rashid Riaz and fourth umpire Faisal Afridi, levied the charge. Zaman admitted the offence and accepted the sanction, eliminating the need for a formal hearing.

Level 1 breaches carry penalties ranging from an official reprimand to a maximum fine of 50% of the player’s match fee, along with one or two demerit points.

Pakistan went on to win the tri-series, defeating Sri Lanka by six wickets in the final.

Batting first at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, the Lankan Lions were bundled out for 114 in 19.1 overs, with opening batter Kamil Mishara the only prominent performer, scoring 59 off 47 deliveries, including two fours and four sixes.

For the Green Shirts, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Nawaz were the standout bowlers, taking three wickets each, followed by Abrar Ahmed with two, while Salman Mirza and Saim Ayub chipped in with one wicket apiece.

In reply, the hosts chased down the total, losing four wickets in 18.4 overs.

Babar Azam played an unbeaten innings of 37 off 34 deliveries, including two fours and one six, while openers Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan contributed 36 and 23 runs respectively.