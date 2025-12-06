Trump jokes he was 'little bit short' of Messi and Ronaldo in soccer skills

A collage of Argentina forward Lionel Messi, US President Donald Trump and Potugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo can be seen in this photo collage. — Reuters

US President Donald Trump injected a dose of humour into the 2026 World Cup festivities on Friday, comparing his former soccer ability to that of global superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo during a red-carpet appearance.

Walking alongside Fifa president Gianni Infantino before the tournament draw, Trump spoke to Colombian broadcasters Futbol RCN and Noticias RCN and revealed that he once played the sport, before jokingly placing himself just a notch below the game’s greatest names.

“Believe it or not, I did (played football) and I loved it, I was OK, I wouldn't say I was Ronaldo or Messi, I was a little bit short of them (...) had a little bit more speed, but I was fine. I loved playing soccer,” Trump said, drawing laughter from Infantino.

He was handed Fifa’s first-ever peace prize, a surprising twist for a president who has spent the year openly chasing a Nobel nod while casting himself as a dealmaker in some of the world’s most volatile regions.

The former TV reality show host dominated the scene at Washington’s Kennedy Centre on Friday, placing himself squarely at the centre of one of the biggest events in the sporting world in a glitzy, celebrity-studded affair that bore the unmistakable stamp of the president.

The United States, along with Canada and Mexico, will host the soccer tournament next year. The prime minister of Canada, Mark Carney, and the president of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, were there, too.

His playful remarks quickly sparked reaction on social media, becoming one of the standout viral moments from an event already packed with star power. Legendary quarterback Tom Brady and NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal were among the big names on hand as the football world turned its attention to the draw for the expanded tournament.

The 2026 World Cup will be the biggest edition in history, featuring 48 nations competing for the trophy. Most matches will be staged in the United States, with some group games hosted by co-organisers Canada and Mexico.

The United States learned their group fate on Friday, landing in Group D alongside Australia, Paraguay and the winner of Uefa Playoff C, a challenging assignment for a side still searching for a clear identity.

As co-hosts, the USA automatically qualified for what will be their 12th World Cup, joining Canada and Mexico in the finals. The team is led by head coach Mauricio Pochettino, appointed in September 2024 following the departure of Gregg Berhalter three months earlier.